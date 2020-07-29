Sources: No positives in latest Razorback football virus testing

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas football program will have good news on covid-19 testing to provide in updates with the SEC this week.

Sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the UA got back zero positive results on Wednesday after conducting tests on about 200 personnel, which included the entire football team, the coaching staff and auxiliary personnel on Tuesday.

A UA spokesperson said the school could not confirm the testing numbers, just as the athletic department did not reveal total numbers of positive tests earlier during the crisis.

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek provided a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have been incredible in adapting to a dynamically changing environment for college athletics, in which they are screened daily, tested frequently, wear masks and meet, practice and train in a different manner,” Yurachek said. “And one where the choices that they make in their personal lives can have a dramatic impact on them and on their team.”

In a Zoom conference with reporters on July 16, Yurachek announced the department had experienced fewer than 10 positive test results, two of them from staff members, and had only one active case at the time.