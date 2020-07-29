Springdale woman killed in car crash

ROGERS -- A 22-year-old Springdale woman was killed Monday in a head-on crash on Interstate 49, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

London Holmbeck, a passenger in one of the three vehicles involved in the crash, died.

The crash happened at 8:53 p.m. on the interstate near Pleasant Grove Road.

Holmbeck was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Tristian Colvin, 24, of Springdale, according to the report.

Colvin was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate after entering the road from Pleasant Grove Road, according to the report. The Cruze collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet that was traveling south.

The Chevrolet driven by James Brzezicki, 44, of Bella Vista was rear ended by a 2010 Range Rover.

Colvin and Brzezicki were taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the report.

The crash is under investigation.