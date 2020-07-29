Sections
Super Quiz: Gambling

Today at 2:03 a.m.

  1. Usually in poker, this is the initial bet placed by each player before the cards are dealt.

  2. In poker, this is the bet to match the current one.

  3. A game played in which the players throw two dice and risk money on the numbers.

  4. Four-word slang for the security cameras in casinos.

  5. Two-word term used by casinos for a gambler who spends a lot.

  6. The largest prize available on a slot machine or other games.

  7. One who poses as an enthusiastic gambler to dupe bystanders.

  8. Someone who collects and pays bets at a gaming table.

  9. A bet that results in a tie. The players receive their money back.

Answers:

  1. Ante

  2. Call

  3. Craps

  4. Eye in the sky

  5. High roller

  6. Jackpot

  7. Shill, plant or stooge

  8. Croupier

  9. Push

