Super Quiz: Gambling

Usually in poker, this is the initial bet placed by each player before the cards are dealt.

In poker, this is the bet to match the current one.

A game played in which the players throw two dice and risk money on the numbers.

Four-word slang for the security cameras in casinos.

Two-word term used by casinos for a gambler who spends a lot.

The largest prize available on a slot machine or other games.

One who poses as an enthusiastic gambler to dupe bystanders.

Someone who collects and pays bets at a gaming table.