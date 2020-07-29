Super Quiz: Gambling

Usually in poker, this is the initial bet placed by each player before the cards are dealt.
In poker, this is the bet to match the current one.
A game played in which the players throw two dice and risk money on the numbers.
Four-word slang for the security cameras in casinos.
Two-word term used by casinos for a gambler who spends a lot.
The largest prize available on a slot machine or other games.
One who poses as an enthusiastic gambler to dupe bystanders.
Someone who collects and pays bets at a gaming table.
A bet that results in a tie. The players receive their money back.
Answers:
Ante
Call
Craps
Eye in the sky
High roller
Jackpot
Shill, plant or stooge
Croupier
Push
