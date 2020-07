This week's golf events

This week's PROFESSIONAL GOLF events

PGA-WGC

EVENT St. Jude Invitational

SITE Memphis

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Southwind (Par 70, 7,238 yards)

PURSE $10.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,787,560

DEFENDING CHAMPION Brooks Koepka

ARKANSANS ENTERED Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

PGA

EVENT Barracuda Championship

SITE Truckee, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) (Par 71, 7,390 yards)

PURSE $3.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $600,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Collin Morikawa

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Hero Open

SITE Birmingham, England

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Forest of Areden Marriott Hotel & CC (Par 72, 6,958 yards)

PURSE $1,73,050

WINNER'S SHARE $195,508

DEFENDING CHAMPION First-year event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today, 6 a.m.-8 a.m. and 9 a.m.-noon; Friday, 6 a.m.-8 a.m.; Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m.; Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT The Ally Challenge

SITE Grand Blanc, Mich.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Warwick Hills G&CC (Par 72, 7,085 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jerry Kelly

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Pinnacle Bank Championship

SITE Omaha, Neb.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Club at Indian Creek (Par 72, 7,581 yards)

PURSE $600,000

WINNER'S SHARE $108,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Kristoffer Ventura

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings, Ethan Tracy

TV None

LPGA

EVENT Drive On Championship

SITE Toledo, Ohio

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Inverness Club (Par 71, 6,550 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $150,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inbee Park

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Alana Uriell

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.