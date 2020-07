Today's TV

Best bet

Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Coverage begins at 6:10 p.m. Central on ESPN and Comcast channel 269 in Central Arkansas.

(AP/Mark J. Terrill)

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Colorado at Oakland, 3 p.m.;ESPN

Toronto at Washington, 3 p.m.;MLB

Arizona at Texas, 3:05 p.m.;FSN

LA Dodgers at Houston, 6:10 p.m.;ESPN/Comcast 269

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Seattle at LA Angels, 9 p.m.;ESPN

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Thursday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Boston at NY Mets, 6 p.m.;Fox

TBD, 6 p.m.;MLB

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.;FS1

LA Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.;MLB

GOLF

European: Hero Indian Open, 6 a.m.;Golf

PGA/WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m.;Golf

BASKETBALL

WNBA

Seattle vs. Washington, 5 p.m.;ESPN

Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m.;ESPN

NBA

Utah vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m.;TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT

Philadelphia vs. Sporting KC 7 p.m.;ESPN

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Friday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Texas at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.;FSN

Houston at LA Angels, 8:10 p.m.;Comcast 269

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One practice 1, 4:55 a.m.;ESPN2

Formula One practice 2, 8:55 a.m.;ESPN2

GOLF

European: Hero Indian Open, 6 a.m.;Golf

LPGA: Drive On Championship, 8 a.m.;Golf

Champions: Ally Challenge, 10:30 a.m.;Golf

PGA/WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m.;Golf

PGA: Barracuda Championship, 6 p.m.;Golf

NBA BASKETBALL

Memphis vs. Portland, 3 p.m.;NBATV

Boston vs. Milwaukee, 5:45 p.m.;ESPN

Houston vs. Dallas, 8:05 p.m.;ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT

Orlando City vs. Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.;FS1

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Saturday's TV

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

SUPER RUGBY

Hamilton at Christchurch, 2 a.m.;ESPN2

Dunedin at Auckland, 10:30 p.m.;ESPN2

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 3:55 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cincinnati at Detroit, 5 p.m.;FS1

Houston at LA Angels, 6 p.m.;Fox/Comcast 269

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Texas at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.;FSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One practice 3, 5:55 a.m.;ESPN2

Formula One qualifying, 7:55 a.m.;ESPN2

MotoAmerica Superbike, 2 p.m.;FS1

GOLF

European: Hero Indian Open, 6:30 a.m.;Golf

PGA/WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 11 a.m.;Golf

PGA/WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m.;CBS

Champions: Ally Challenge, 1 p.m.;Golf

LPGA: Drive On Championship, 3:30 p.m.;Golf

PGA: Barracuda Championship, 6 p.m.;Golf

NHL PLAYOFFS

NY Rangers vs. Carolina, 11 a.m.;NBCSN

Chicago vs. Edmonton, 2 p.m.;NBC

Florida vs. NY Islanders, 3 p.m.;NBCSN

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.;NBC

Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 9:30 p.m.;NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, noon;FS1

Saratoga Live, 3 p.m.;FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

Miami vs. Denver, 12:15 p.m.;ESPN

Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.;ESPN

New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, 5 p.m.;ESPN

LA Lakers vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.;ESPN

MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT

San Jose vs. TBA, 7 p.m.;ESPN2

New York City FC vs. TBA, 9:30 p.m.;FS1

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout