Traffic patterns to change at BV Bypass interchange

by NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A roundabout at the intersection of North Walton Boulevard and I-49 opened to traffic April 6, 2017. The roundabout is adjacent to I-49 and designed to help motorists navigate the interchange between Bentonville and Bella Vista until the Bella Vista bypass is completed. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / J.T. Wampler)

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 requires closing the roundabout, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes and shift traffic Friday night and Monday night . During this phase of construction, drivers should be aware the roundabout will no longer be in use and to be prepared for new travel patterns:

• Southbound U.S. 71 traffic will directly connect to Walton Boulevard. Traffic continuing south to I-49 will use left-turn lanes south of the roundabout to access the interstate.

• Northbound Walton Boulevard traffic will directly connect to U.S. 71. Traffic will enter U.S. 71 on the inside lane prior to the traffic signal at Peach Orchard Road.

• Northbound I-49 and Walton Boulevard traffic heading to westbound Arkansas 549/Bella Vista Bypass will continue north on U.S. 71 to the traffic signal at Peach Orchard Road and then detour south to access the bypass.

Crews will use message boards, construction barrels, barriers, and temporary detours during the traffic shift. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone, and watch for slower traffic speeds.

