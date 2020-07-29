Hot Springs utility billing office closes, citing possible covid-19 exposure

A painting crew works on "Welcoming Hills of Hot Springs," a mural by Hot Springs-area artist Ryan Kahler Rooney, on Hot Springs' elevated water tank behind Cornerstone Market Place in this May 18, 2020, file photo. ( The Sentinel-Record / Richard Rasmussen)
The City of Hot Springs has closed its utility billing office to the public until further notice because of what officials said Wednesday evening was "possible covid-19 exposure."
They said the city will post updates on cityhs.net/UBS and on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofhotsprings.
The utility office — 517 Airport Road, Suite C — is steering customers to make utility bill payments elsewhere: Online at cityhs.net/UBS; by phone at (888) 242-6632; or by mail to Hot Springs Municipal Utilities, P.O. Box 3830, Hot Springs, Ark. 71914-3830. There are also two drop boxes — one at a parking lot at 111 Opera St. near City Hall, and another in front of the airport terminal building.
