Hot Springs utility billing office closes, citing possible covid-19 exposure

The City of Hot Springs has closed its utility billing office to the public until further notice because of what officials said Wednesday evening was "possible covid-19 exposure."

They said the city will post updates on cityhs.net/UBS and on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofhotsprings.

The utility office — 517 Airport Road, Suite C — is steering customers to make utility bill payments elsewhere: Online at cityhs.net/UBS; by phone at (888) 242-6632; or by mail to Hot Springs Municipal Utilities, P.O. Box 3830, Hot Springs, Ark. 71914-3830. There are also two drop boxes — one at a parking lot at 111 Opera St. near City Hall, and another in front of the airport terminal building.