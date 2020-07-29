FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder, of District 72, sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, plays the long game when it comes to politics. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Vote set on ouster of Ohio speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio House of Representatives plans to vote Thursday on whether to remove the House speaker, who was arrested last week in a $60 million federal bribery probe.

On Tuesday, after Republicans took a secret vote on the matter prompted by Larry Householder's refusal to resign, the remaining members of Householder's leadership team jointly exercised their authority to call the session.

"The decision by House Republicans today to proceed with removing Larry Householder as Speaker reflects the reality that while he is entitled to his day in court and a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, it has become abundantly clear that he has lost the trust of his colleagues and the public, and is unable to effectively lead this chamber," they said in a statement.

The meeting follows the release of a July 21 federal affidavit identifying Householder and four associates as part of a reported pay-to-play scheme involving millions of dollars of corporate money secretly funneled to them for personal and political use in exchange for passing legislation to bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

Cuomo appalled over concertgoers

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York's governor says he is "appalled" by videos showing crowds standing close together at a weekend Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations." Cuomo warned in a Tuesday call with reporters that violations of public health law can result in civil fines and a potential for criminal liability.

"We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health," reads the governor's Monday night tweet.

The Saturday night concert -- called "Safe & Sound" -- was billed as a charity drive-in show in Southampton where Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band also performed.

Cuomo said the state's investigation will look at the role of local leaders and reports of "ongoing" violations in the village of Southampton.

Police groups pull out of convention

MILWAUKEE -- More than 100 police agencies are withdrawing from agreements to send personnel to bolster security at next month's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, in part because they're concerned about a recent directive ordering police in the city to stop using tear gas to control crowds.

A citizen oversight commission last week directed Milwaukee's police chief to publicly account for why the department used tear gas during protests in late May and early June after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and called on the city to ban the use of tear gas and pepper spray.

Since the Milwaukee order was issued, more than 100 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin and across the country decided against going to Milwaukee, Police Chief Alfonso Morales told WTMJ-TV on Tuesday. While some are concerned with directives placed on the Police Department, others expressed concern about the coronavirus.

