Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Bosa gets $135M extension

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a contact extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Two people familiar with the deal said the five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the contract has not been finalized. ESPN was the first to report on the deal. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago. The Chargers confirmed Bosa has agreed to the extension but did not disclose financial terms. Bosa was entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. There was some thought that he would hold out if an agreement had not been reached, but he reported to camp Tuesday. Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11.5 sacks and has at least 10 sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss. Bosa also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble. Last year, Bosa became the first Charger since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three consecutive multi-sack games.

Opt-out list growing

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time Super Bowl winner in eight seasons with New England, he becomes one of the more accomplished players to choose against playing this season as teams open their training camps amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hightower, 30, confirmed the decision in a message to the NFL Network in which he said: “Me and my fiancee are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family.” Hightower has a son born earlier this month. Other Patriots players to opt out reportedly include running back Brandon Bolden, tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, guard Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale. Cannon was diagnosed non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma and it is believed that he will qualify for the high-risk opt-out. Under the opt-out rules in the agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, any player can choose to opt out of the season and receive a $150,000 stipend. A player deemed at high risk because of medical factors receives a stipend of $350,000. Other NFL players confirmed or reported to be opting out of the season include Washington defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess, Denver Broncos defensive end Kyle Peko, Houston Texans defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, New Orleans Saints tight end Cole Wick, Seattle Sea-hawks guard Chance Warmack, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Andre Smith and Ravens wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas. Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a medical-school graduate who worked this offseason as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada, became the first NFL player to opt out when he announced his decision Friday night.

Niners lose Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on the non-football injury list after foot surgery and said he might miss the start of the season. Samuel suffered a fracture in his left foot last month during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee and the timeline for his return remains unknown. “I’m not going to put an exact timeline on it, but it’s fair to say he may well miss some games early in the year,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Tuesday. “But we’re going to have him back at some point.” San Francisco lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and was hoping Samuel could help fill that role in his second season after being picked in the second round out of South Carolina. Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. He also had 14 carries for 159 yards and 3 scores.

Austin: Not so fast, ’Horns

The public health authority in Austin, Texas, said the city was “caught a little off guard” by the recent announcement by the University of Texas that the school planned to allow 50% stadium capacity at Longhorns football games this fall. Travis County Interim Health Authority Mark Escott spoke with county commissioners Tuesday, and said it’s hard to imagine allowing a crowd of any size watch a game. Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte wrote season ticket holders last week about plans to allow about 50,000 fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, even as the state of Texas remains a national hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic. Escott said having that many people in one place is a bit of a reach right now. School officials have noted the 50% limit is currently allowed under statewide rules.

Panthers lose punter

Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy suffered a torn ACL on his kicking leg in the offseason and was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, ending his 2020 season. The hope was that Palardy would be able to play on the injury, but the decision was made to get surgery instead. Carolina signed South Carolina undrafted free agent Joseph Charlton last week. He is the only other punter on the team’s roster. During the 2018 season, Palardy received a three-year, $7.52 million extension from Carolina. He is the team’s all-time leader in net punt average (40.3 yards per punt) with a minimum of 10 games played and set a franchise record for highest net punting average (42.4 ypp) in a single season in 2017. Over the past three seasons, he has not missed a game due to injury. In 2019, he averaged 46 yards per punt (13th in the NFL) and had 25 kicks inside the 20-yard line (tied for 17th). Since 2017, he has a net average of 40.7 yards per punt (14th). Palardy has one year left on his deal.

BASEBALL

Mahomes joins Royals group

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Ma-homes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals. The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014. Mahomes’ decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat Mahomes pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”