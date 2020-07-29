Work on bypass to relocate traffic

Work on the new Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville will require a series of lane closings and traffic shifts this weekend in which drivers no longer will be able to use the roundabout, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The work also will require closing a section of the Wishing Springs Trail.

Various lane closings and traffic shifts will take place within the work zone beginning Friday night and lasting through Monday night.

The traffic shifts include:

• Southbound U.S. 71 traffic will directly connect to Walton Boulevard. Traffic continuing south to Interstate 49 will use left-hand turn lanes south of the roundabout to access the interstate.

• Northbound traffic on Walton Boulevard also will now directly connect to U.S. 71. Traffic will enter U.S. 71 on the inside lane before the traffic signal at Peach Orchard Road.

• Northbound I-49 and Walton Boulevard traffic heading to westbound Arkansas 549 will continue north on U.S. 71 to the traffic signal at Peach Orchard Road and then detour south to access the bypass.

Crews will use message boards, construction barrels, barriers and temporary detours during the traffic shift, the department said.

Beginning Monday, the Wishing Springs Trail will be closed from southeast of the roundabout to the northbound U.S. 71 on-ramp. The section will remain closed until the project is complete.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project to build the interchange and construct 2.8 miles of roadway with bridges on Arkansas 549.