All quiet as Dodgers outlast Astros in 13 innings

Minnesota Twins pitcher Rich Hill throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

HOUSTON -- The Dodgers and Astros showed no carry-over Wednesday night from a fracas in the series opener that led to suspensions, and Edwin Rios hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning to lift Los Angeles over Houston 4-2.

No pitches were thrown above or behind any batters, nobody made any ugly faces and everyone remained in their respective dugouts, even as the game became the longest one so far in this pandemic-shortened season.

All was quiet aside from the fake crowd noise that was ratcheted up a couple of notches for the national television audience. The loudest noise was the crack of Rios' bat when he took Cy Sneed (0-1) deep for a leadoff home run -- a two-run drive under the new extra-innings rule that starts with an automatic runner on second base.

The Dodgers played without Manager Dave Roberts, suspended one game for his part in Tuesday night's testy matchup that saw the dugouts clear. Bench coach Bob Geren managed the team in Roberts' absence.

NATIONALS 4, BLUE JAYS 0 (10) Adam Eaton's bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play and Asdrubal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak by beating Toronto. The Blue Jays were the home team even though the game was played in Washington. The Nationals moved ahead on an odd-looking play. After starting with the automatic runner on second base Washington loaded the bags with two walks from Toronto's sixth pitcher, Shun Yamaguchi (0-2). After two strikeouts, Eaton bounced a ball off the mound. Second baseman Cavan Biggio grabbed it and tried to dive glove-first at the bag, but was edged out by runner Andrew Stevenson. After a replay review of more than two minutes, the call was upheld. Cabrera then homered.

RED SOX 6, METS 5 Christian Vazquez hit a tying home run off Seth Lugo in the seventh inning and a two-run single against Justin Wilson in a three-run eighth, rallying visiting Boston.

TWINS 3, CARDINALS 0 Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings in a smooth Minnesota debut, backed by Eddie Rosario's home r un and Nelson Cruz's RBI double. Alex Avila, another Minnesota newcomer, had an RBI single. Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

BRAVES 7, RAYS 4 Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading Atlanta in its home opener.

RANGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.

ROCKIES 5 ATHLETICS 1 German Marquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and Colorado beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 0 Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the visiting Brewers beat struggling Pittsburgh.

REDS 12, CUBS 7 Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a covid-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and host Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 4 JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, and Detroit's bullpen came through again in a victory over visiting Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 4, INDIANS 0 Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez hit sacrifice flies and visiting Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning -- three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand -- to beat the Indians.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 3 Baseball's weird season reached another level of strange when New York stepped in for the Miami Marlins and ruined Baltimore's home opener, hitting three home runs to back right-hander Gerrit Cole, who (2-0) gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 62/3 innings to win his 18th consecutive decision, 6 short of Carl Hubbell's record streak in the 1930s. Cole is unbeaten in his last 24 starts.

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz hits an RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)