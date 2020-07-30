Authorities investigate reported crash, vehicle fire near I-630

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle reportedly crashed and caught fire Thursday near Eighth and Valmar streets in Little Rock.
Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said the agency responded to reports of a crashed vehicle on fire in the area.
Initial findings indicated that an incident on Interstate 630 led to the crash, Barnes said, so the investigation was turned over to Arkansas State Police. State police spokesman Bill Sadler declined to comment.
Barnes said he did not know whether anyone was injured in the wreck.
