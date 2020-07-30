Belarus detains Russian contractors

Belarusian Interior Ministry special forces take part in crowd dispersing training session during the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's visit at their base in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2020. (Nikolai Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

MINSK, Belarus -- The authoritarian leader of Belarus accused Russia of harboring "dirty intentions" Wednesday after his national intelligence agency detained more than 30 Russian private military contractors ahead of Belarus' presidential election.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election, has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to force Belarus to abandon its post-Soviet independence. Throughout his 26 years of iron-fisted rule, Lukashenko has relied on subsidies and political support from Moscow but fiercely resisted Russia's efforts to gain control over Belarus' economic assets.

The arrest of dozens of Russians accused of planning to destabilize Belarus amid election campaigning pushes political tensions between the countries to a new high.

State news agency BelTA said a SWAT team from the Belarusian State Security Committee, still known by its Soviet-era name KGB, detained 32 people from private Russian military firm Wagner overnight at a sanitarium outside the capital of Minsk. Another person was detained in the country's south, reported BelTA, which published a list of the detained Russians.

Yulia Goncharova, the spokeswoman for Belarus' top investigative agency, the Investigative Committee, confirmed the detentions but refrained from further comment.

Belarusian state television broadcast footage of the SWAT officers putting the handcuffed Russians wearing only shorts face down in their rooms.

The Russian Embassy in Belarus had no immediate comment, saying it hadn't received official information about the detentions.

In televised remarks from a Security Council meeting, Belarusian KGB Chairman Valery Vakulchik reported to Lukashenko that the detainees were Wagner members.

The Belarusian president then chastised Russia for trying to cover up its "dirty intentions" and instructed his officials to ask Russia for an official explanation.

"It's necessary to immediately ask the relevant Russian structures to explain what's going on," Lukashenko said.

The Wagner company, linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who was indicted in the United States for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has allegedly deployed hundreds of military contractors to eastern Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

Security Council secretary Andrei Ravkov noted that there were snipers and explosives experts among the detainees, and he said in view of that Belarusian authorities would strengthen security at campaign events. Controls on the border with Russia will also be tightened, he said.

Ravkov said that 14 of the detainees had fought on the side of Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. Belarus' Foreign Ministry will invite the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss the issue, he said.

BelTA said that Belarusian law enforcement agencies were acting on a tip that over 200 militants had arrived in Belarus on a mission to destabilize the country during the election campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

