Drug charges dismissed against former daycare operators

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed drugs charges against the former operators of a daycare in Siloam Springs.

Wayne and Barbara Hartley were charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and an enhancement for proximity to certain facilities.

They were arrested in October 2018.

The Hartleys were operators of Little Darlings Day Care. They ran the business out of their home.

Siloam Springs police went to home for a welfare check, according to a probable cause affidavit. One of Wayne Hartley's friends was concerned after he couldn't reach him, according to the affidavit.

Police, believing Wayne Hartley may be injured or sick, went in the home to search for the couple, according to the affidavit. Officers didn't find the couple in their home, but found marijuana in the garage and in a room near the garage, according to the affidavit.

Police saw what they believed were marijuana plants and obtained a search warrant. They seized 13 harvested marijuana plants, two pounds of marijuana, 19 firearms, and more than $31,000, according to court documents.

Shane Wilkinson and Drew Miller, who represent the couple, filed motions to suppress the evidence since police found it after searching the home.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren held a suppression hearing last month and ruled in favor of the Hartleys, which meant any of the items seized couldn't be used as evidence against them.

Karren ruled the officers should have immediately left the home after they didn't find the Hartleys instead of continuing the search in the garage and other room, according to court documents.

Miller said the Hartleys had to close the daycare and lost some important relationships in their lives after their arrest, he said.

"They trusted their faith and knew that would guide them," Miller said. "They are tremendously relieved and grateful."

The criminal case may have ended, but the couple still have one more legal battle.

Prosecutors filed a forfeiture to seize the $31,171 and the guns recovered in the couple's home. The Hartleys are fighting to get their money and guns returned to them.