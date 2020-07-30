ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Governor's Arts Awards deadline approaching

This year's CARTI Foundation/CARTI Auxiliary Festival of Trees fundraiser moves from three days at the Statehouse Convention Center to a one-day online event, Nov. 19 on Facebook and Vimeo. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Virtual Trees

The CARTI Foundation and the CARTI Auxiliary are transforming the three-day 44th annual Festival of Trees into a single online event, 6 p.m. Nov. 19 on CARTI's Facebook page (facebook.com/CARTIArkansas) or at CARTI.com/FestivalofTrees. The event is a fundraiser for CARTI patient assistance programs and services, but in lieu of ticket sales, says Jennifer Selig, interim executive director of the CARTI Foundation, "we hope past attendees will consider making a donation to CARTI." Attendees will be able to bid on auction items, including fully decorated Christmas trees that will be delivered to the winning bidder's home the following day.

Season rescheduled

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, citing concerns about the health and safety of patrons and performers, is rescheduling its Performing Arts Season for 2020-21, moving performances previously planned for the fall and early winter of 2020 to the spring or fall of 2021. A schedule and season ticket prices are due in late November. Call (870) 508-6280 or email ckeirn@asumh.edu.

Budgeting for grants

The Arkansas Arts Council will host a free webinar, "Building a Grant Budget," 10 a.m.- noon Aug. 13, to help staff members of nonprofit organizations create budgets for grant applications. It's part of the Arts Council's GetSmART! Learning Series. Brenda Mauldin, owner of Brenda Long Mauldin Grant Writing & Development Consulting, and Jess Anthony, the Arts Council grant programs manager, will provide tips and standards for budgets needed to successfully apply for grants. Registration is free, but "seating" is limited to 100. Register at arkansasarts.org.

Governor's awards

Sept. 4 is the deadline to nominate individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas for the Arkansas Arts Council's 2021 Governor's Arts Awards.

An independent panel of arts professionals will select from by-the-public nominees in these categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement awards. The recipients will be honored at a ceremony in the spring.

Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations or organizations. Visit arkansasarts.org/Programs/Governors-Arts-Award/nominate or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.