Jonesboro police ID homicide victim

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:06 p.m.
Jonesboro police identified the man shot dead Wednesday as 49-year-old Gonzalo Mazariego Ramos.

Department spokeswoman Sally Smith said officers responded just after 8 a.m. Wednesday and found Ramos dead on Fisher Street.

Officers have arrested 61-year-old Rosario Vela in the case.

According to an online jail roster, Vela faces one count of first-degree murder.

