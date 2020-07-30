Jonesboro police ID homicide victim

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jonesboro police identified the man shot dead Wednesday as 49-year-old Gonzalo Mazariego Ramos.

Department spokeswoman Sally Smith said officers responded just after 8 a.m. Wednesday and found Ramos dead on Fisher Street.

Officers have arrested 61-year-old Rosario Vela in the case.

According to an online jail roster, Vela faces one count of first-degree murder.