Little Rock School District parents get deadline to decide children's schooling

Little Rock School District parents have until Aug. 7 to tell the district if they want their child to learn virtually or on campus, according to the district’s “Ready to Learn” plan released Thursday evening.

That is unless their child is a pre-kindergarten student. In a short video accompanying the document’s release, Superintendent Mike Poore said pre-kindergarten students cannot opt for virtual instruction, per a directive from Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office Thursday.

The Little Rock School District released a working version earlier this month of its plan to return to in-person instruction this fall, seeking feedback. Thursday’s plan expands on the that earlier version by a few pages, going into greater detail about what parents and guardians need to do to ensure their children are healthy, among other things.

Many details of the plan haven’t changed, such as the district requiring face coverings on buses and in all school buildings.

The district has so far purchased 3.5 million face masks, Poore said in the video.