LR man arrested in road-rage case

The Arkansas State Police arrested a Little Rock man Tuesday night after he discharged his firearm in a road-rage incident, according to an arrest report.

A trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Zachary Barber, 26, on U.S. 67 about 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call that the vehicle was involved in a road rage incident, the report said.

Police found a firearm under the driver's seat, and Barber admitted to discharging it, according to the report.

Barber was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor carrying a weapon.