Nationals spoil Blue Jays' 'home opener' in DC

Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws to first on a groundout by Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

WASHINGTON -- Adam Eaton's bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play and Asdrubal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping the Nationals snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday night.

In a quirky game befitting this pandemic-altered, upside-down season, Toronto's team played its "home opener" at Washington -- batting in the bottom half of each inning, wearing its white uniforms, playing its players' walk-up music and even blaring the song "OK Blue Jays," the club's traditional seventh-inning stretch staple.

There were, of course, elements that made it clear where this game actually was played: The giant curly "W" painted behind home plate; the heart with the letters "DC" cut into the outfield grass; the Nationals sticking to their home dugout down the first-base line.

Toronto's Nate Pearson, in his big league debut, and Washington's Max Scherzer, in his 358th start in the majors, put up plenty of zeros. So did the relievers that followed.

In the top of the 10th, though, Washington moved ahead on an odd-looking play. After starting with the automatic runner on second base -- one of the many quirks of a season unlike any other -- Washington loaded the bags with two walks from Toronto's sixth pitcher, Shun Yamaguchi (0-2).

After two strikeouts, Eaton bounced a ball off the mound. Second baseman Cavan Biggio grabbed it and tried to dive glove-first at the bag, but was edged out by runner Andrew Stevenson. After a replay review of more than two minutes, the call was upheld. Until then, the Nationals were 1-for-16 in 2020 with runners in scoring position and two outs. Cabrera followed with his triple.

Daniel Hudson (1-0) got five outs for the win.

BRAVES 7, RAYS 4 Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading Atlanta in its home opener.

RANGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.

ROCKIES 5 ATHLETICS 1 German Marquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 0 Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the visiting Brewers beat struggling Pittsburgh.

REDS 12, CUBS 7 Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a covid-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and host Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 4 JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, and Detroit's bullpen came through again in a victory over visiting Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 4, INDIANS 0 Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez hit sacrifice flies and visiting Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning -- three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand -- to beat the Indians.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 3 Baseball's weird season reached another level of strange when New York stepped in for the Miami Marlins and ruined Baltimore's home opener, hitting three home runs to back right-hander Gerrit Cole, who (2-0) gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 62/3 innings to win his 18th consecutive decision, 6 short of Carl Hubbell's record streak in the 1930s. Cole is unbeaten in his last 24 starts.

Texas Rangers' Todd Frazier celebrates with teammates after his solo home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Arizona Diamondbacks Madison Bumgarner throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner kicks dirt off the pitching rubber after giving up a solo home run to Texas Rangers' Todd Frazier, background, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas Rangers' Todd Frazier celebrates his solo home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner with Adolis Garcia (53) as catcher Carson Kelly stands by during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn exults after getting Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar to line out to left during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)