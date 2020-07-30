Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Alana M. Pringle, 34, of 200 S.W. Suburban Lane in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Pringle was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Bradlee Ratliff, 35, of 24049 Arkansas 303 in Hindsville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ratliff was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Akira Patrick, 21, of 964 S. Erika Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and interference with emergency communications. Patrick was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Lowell

• Devon Michael Sethman, 24, of 408 Wagon Trail Ave. in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility and delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Sethman was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Misael Rodriguez, 25, of 508 N. Dixieland Road No. 7 in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with accomplice to robbery. Rodriguez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Dhakotah Orman, 25, of 203 S. Baggett St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Orman was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.