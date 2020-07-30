GOLF

Lopez tests positive for virus

Gaby Lopez of Mexico is the first known LPGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus as the tour returns this week in Ohio for the first time in more than five months. Lopez, a former player with the University of Arkansas, won the first LPGA event of the year in January. She has withdrawn from LPGA Drive On Championship. She is in self-isolation and working with the LPGA and local health officials on contact tracing. "I was very excited to get back to playing on tour after this long break, and while I'm disappointed that I'll have to wait a little longer, I am glad that I was able to get tested and to make sure I do not put anyone else at risk," Lopez said. LPGA protocols require the 26-year-old Lopez to quarantine for at least 10 days, after which she will take another saliva test and have a medical evaluation prior to returning. The LPGA said it would have the rest of the pre-tournament virus test results later this week.

BASKETBALL

Former college coach dies

Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88. Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign, Ill., and he was buried in a private service Wednesday, the Illinois athletic department said. Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches in total wins (423) and conference wins (214). In 2015, he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, an honor his fans thought might never come. Henson, a native of Okay, Okla., played college basketball at New Mexico State in the early 1950s. After coaching at Las Cruces High School -- where he won three state titles -- and Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, Henson took over at New Mexico State in 1966. His Aggies made the NCAA Tournament in each of his first five seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 1970. Henson's best team at Illinois reached the NCAA Final Four in 1989. The rivalry with Knight boiled over in 1991. After Knight refused a post-game handshake and said something to Henson outside the teams' locker rooms, Henson called the Indiana coach "a classic bully." Henson finished with a 779-412 career record.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs' RB skipping season

Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is opting out of playing the upcoming season. The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games -- two TDs in the Super Bowl -- for the Chiefs. He has been plagued by injuries in his six pro seasons, and rushed for 498 yards and 5 touchdowns on 111 carries during the regular season. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement: "As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien's choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we're going to miss having him around this season." Cleveland Browns linemen Drew Forbes and Drake Dorbeck and New York Giants tackle Nate Solder have also chosen to opt out of playing in 2020.

BASEBALL

MLB considers 7-inning games

Baseball players just might not want to play nine innings twice in one day during this pandemic-delayed season. While Cleveland swept the Chicago White Sox in the first doubleheader of the season on Tuesday, union head Tony Clark called Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and said players might want to consider shortened doubleheaders this year. The players' association is surveying members and may propose either two seven-inning games for a doubleheader or nine innings for the opener and seven for the second game. Major League Baseball is checking opinions at the owner and general manager levels, and staff hopes for a decision by Saturday to make a change or leave the rules the way the are. Philadelphia and Toronto are scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday as the Phillies resume play following a five-day layoff. The time off was caused by waiting to make no players or staff were infected during games against the Miami Marlins last weekend.

1986 Red Sox manager dies

John McNamara, who managed the Boston Red Sox to within one strike of a World Series victory in 1986 before an unprecedented collapse on the field extended the team's championship drought into the new millennium, has died. He was 88. McNamara died Tuesday at his home in Tennessee, his wife, Ellen, told The Associated Press. The death was unexpected and the cause was not yet known, she said. A weak-hitting catcher who first signed with the St. Louis Cardinals but never made it past Class AAA, McNamara went on to win -- and lose -- more than 1,000 games while managing six major league teams. He took over in Boston, his fifth, in 1985 and guided the Red Sox to the AL pennant the next year. With a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series against the New York Mets, the Red Sox went ahead 5-3 in the 10th inning of Game 6 at Shea Stadium before a tumultuous series of mistakes allowed the NL champions to tie the score and then win it when Mookie Wilson's ground ball rolled through first baseman Bill Buckner's legs. The Mets won Game 7, leaving Boston without a championship until they finally won it all in 2004. In all, McNamara was 1,167-1,242 over parts of 19 seasons, also winning the NL West title with the Reds in 1979 and leading Cincinnati to the best record in baseball in the strike-shortened 1981 season, when they did not make the playoffs. He was the 1986 AL Manager of the Year.

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former Illinois men's basketball coach Lou Henson is interviewed during a ceremony announcing the naming of the basketball court at State Farm Center to "Lou Henson Court" at Memorial Stadium's 77 Club in Champaign, Ill. Henson, the basketball coach who led Illinois back into the national spotlight, has died at age 88. The school said Henson died Saturday, July, 25, 2020, and was buried on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Rick Danz/The News-Gazette via AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2005, file photom New Mexico State = coach Lou Henson announces his retirement during an NCAA college basketball news conference at the Stan Fulton Athletics Center in Las Cruces, N.M. Henson, the basketball coach who led Illinois back into the national spotlight, has died at age 88. The school said Henson died Saturday, July, 25, 2020, and was buried on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Norm Dettlaff/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP,File)

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, former University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson acknowledges the crowd while taking his seat courtside during the dedication of the court in his name at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Henson, the basketball coach who led Illinois back into the national spotlight, has died at age 88. The school said Henson died Saturday, July, 25, 2020, and was buried on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl, File)