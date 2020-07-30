100 years ago

July 30, 1920

TEXARKANA -- Sewage conditions on both the Texas and Arkansas sides of the city, owing to failure to connect the recently constructed sewage disposal plant, have become a menace to the health of the public, according to local physicians who have called a meeting of the profession for tomorrow night to discuss the situation.

50 years ago

July 30, 1970

• The July 21 decision by the Pulaski County Democratic Committee enlarging its size from 271 to 712 was a violation of Party rules, the state Democratic Committee decided Wednesday after listening to more than two hours debate on the issue. By a vote of 64-4, the State Committee adopted a motion restoring the membership of the County Committee back to 271 and ordering the County Committee to conduct an election for the 255 contested races for Committee seats and delegates to the County Democratic Convention.

25 years ago

July 30, 1995

• One person died and three were injured Saturday in a one-vehicle accident on Arkansas 7 about 4/4 miles south of El Dorado. Marico Williams, 17, of El Dorado was killed, state police said. He was a passenger in a car driven by Mark Buggs, 21, of El Dorado. Buggs was injured along with Curtis Wade, 17, and Franco Edwards, 20, both of El Dorado. State police said the northbound car left the highway, returned to the road and overturned. Officers said the occupants, who weren't wearing seat belts, were thrown from the car. The fatality was No. 309 in Arkansas this year. Last year at this time, there had been 342 traffic fatalities in the state.

10 years ago

July 30, 2010

• Little Rock code-enforcement workers have declared four properties unsafe and have registered 208 mobile and manufactured homes under a city law requiring the registration by July 19, the city's director of housing and neighborhood programs said this week. Almost two weeks after the registration deadline, City Director Joan Adcock said this week that the number of mobile homes registered seems low. Adcock estimated that there are between 700 and 800 such homes in the city with many of them in southwest Little Rock where she lives. Adcock, a strong supporter of the legislation, said 19 of the city's 25 mobile-home parks are in southwest Little Rock. "We have 600 to 700 mobile homes in southwest Little Rock, and I would've hoped that more than that would have already registered," she said. "There may be as many as 800 when you include mobile home parks out on Alexander Road and Chicot Road." Andre Bernard said code enforcement officers are still surveying properties to determine how many need to be registered.