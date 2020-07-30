Portion of Arkansas at slight risk for severe weather Thursday

A portion of western and Central Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather Thursday as storms move across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The area considered at a slight risk includes Fort Smith, Russellville, Bald Knob and Conway. Little Rock is on the edge of the area. Much of the rest of the state will be at a marginal risk, a lower level in the weather service’s rating system.

The main threat with the storms will be severe winds, possibly with gusts between 60 and 80 miles per hour. There could also be hail up to the size of a quarter.

The weather service said localized heavy rainfall and flooding are also possible.

Forecasters expect the main risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening hours.