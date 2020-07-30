State police to fix website fatals error

Arkansas State Police are working on an error that affects how the preliminary fatal crash reports on its website can be accessed, according to spokesman Bill Sadler.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety's revamp of its website last week created an error when loading the page, which has yet to be updated. The error causes a message to pop up saying the page is insecure.

Sadler said there are several pages within the new website that the department is still building out, including linking back to the fatal crash reports.

To bypass the error message, click on "details" under the warning and click "go on to the webpage." After this, Sadler said the error would not pop up in the same browser when navigating to the same webpage again.

The fatal crash reports page will be updated sometime in the future, according to Sadler.