State sports brief

GOLF

Long misses Western Amateur cut

University of Houston senior Luke Long of Fayetteville shot a 2-over 74 on Wednesday in the second round of the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., but missed the cut for today's third round of medal play.

Long shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine but suffered a 4-over 40 on the back side to miss the cut by six strokes after a 4-over 76 in the opening round Tuesday.

Turk Pruitt of Sugar Grove, N.C., and Kyle Hogan of Lubbock, Texas, lead with 8-under 136s.

The final 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying will be held today before the field is cut to 16 for the beginning of match play on Friday.

--Democrat-Gazette Press Services