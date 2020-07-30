Woman, 30, dies in after vehicle flips in Jonesboro, authorities say

A 30-year-old woman died after her vehicle flipped Wednesday evening in Jonesboro, state police said.

Latoya Vanderbilt of Jonesboro was driving a Pontiac Grand Am north on North Church Street around 7:50 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road near Center Street, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Grand Am struck two trees, the report states, then a row of bushes and a third tree before overturning.

Vanderbilt died, and no additional injuries were listed by state police.

The report states weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 345 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.