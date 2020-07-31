Confederate statue marred; man jailed

State Capitol Police arrested a man on charges of vandalizing the Confederate Soldiers Monument on the Capitol grounds Thursday morning, according to a report.

Police arrested Robert Sutherlin, 30, after he approached about 6:45 a.m. and spray-painted a "crown-like" symbol on the monument, which stands at the northeast corner of the Capitol near Woodlane and West Fourth streets, the report said.

The monument, also known as "Defense of the Flag," was completed in 1905 and has been installed in two spots on the Capitol grounds, according to the report.

Sutherlin was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was held without bail and is charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor obstructing government operations.

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Little Rock police b arrested two people in a drug trafficking scheme after a traffic stop early Thursday, according to reports.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Frankie Sweet, 52, for driving without lights and failing to signal a turn, the report said. Also in the vehicle was Amy Stephens, 44.

Police searched the vehicle and found 230 grams of methamphetamine in eight bags, according to the report.

Sweet and Stephens were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail and are held without bail. Both are charged with felony trafficking and Sweet is charged with two traffic violations as well.