Teen dies in White County crash, troopers say

An 18-year-old man died in a crash early Friday in White County, troopers said.

Brandon Herring of Cabot was driving a Nissan south on U.S. 67 in McRae shortly before 2 a.m. when the vehicle veered to the left, then overcorrected to the right and left the road, according to a preliminary report by state police.

The Nissan struck a tree and Herring was killed, troopers said. State police did not list anyone else as injured.

On Thursday, a Conway man died after a pickup he was driving hit a tree, according to a separate preliminary report.

Steven Parsons, 69, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on Arkansas 5 near Piney Creek Road in Cleburne County around 7:15 p.m. when it veered off the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

Parsons died, and a 53-year-old passenger was injured, the report states.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 347 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.