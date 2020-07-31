Covid-19 testing event set for Saturday

Volunteers usher in a long line of cars May 30 as residents wait to be tested for covid-19 at the Washington County Health Unit in Fayetteville. The city's board of health describes a "dire" situation regarding testing capacity in the region. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

BELLA VISTA -- The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and the Arkansas Department of Health plan to hold a drive-through covid-19 testing event Saturday, according to a news release from the system.

The testing event is for veterans and their families and/or caregivers as well as community members, according to the news release. The event will be 7-11 a.m. Saturday in the north parking lot at Cooper Elementary School, 2 Blowing Springs Road.

Patients won't be asked to pay out-of-pocket for the test, according to the news release.