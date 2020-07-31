Division II programs delay football season

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's unusual for a team to hold its home-opener and homecoming at the same time, but that's the situation Northeastern (Okla.) State currently faces.

Northeastern State, located in Tahlequah, plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which voted to delay the start of fall sports because of concerns about covid-19. The decision means league teams will postpone their first three scheduled games and begin conference play on Oct. 3.

Unusual times call for unusual measures. So, instead of playing Missouri Western at home on Sept. 12, the RiverHawks will open the season against Missouri Southern on Oct. 3 in Tahlequah, Okla.

"If we get to play seven or eight games instead of 11, at least we still have a season," said Miller Herndon, a former Springdale Har-Ber standout who plays linebacker at Northeastern Oklahoma State.

The Division II MIAA consists of 14 schools in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, including Northwest Missouri State, Central Missouri, Lincoln, Washburn, Pittsburg State and Emporia State, and Rogers State, which joined in 2019. Some teams could play as few as seven games this season, although the league left open the possibility of moving missed games if there is an open date later in the fall.

"This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and fall competition," MIAA commissioner Mike Racy wrote in a news release. "We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators."

Payton Copher of Springdale and Drew Winn of Pea Ridge both play at Pitt State, which will now open the season Oct. 3 at Northwest Missouri State, a national power in Division II football. Football practice will now begin Aug. 17 for the Gorillas, the same day classes for the fall semester at Pitt State is scheduled to begin.

"Summer's a grind anyway and pushing the season back makes it tougher," said Copher, a rising sophomore who played at Springdale Har-Ber. "But at least we get still get to play and our first game will be against Northwest Missouri, our rivals. We played them in the Kansas City Chiefs' home (Arrowhead Stadium) last year, and we'll be fired up to play them again, for sure."

Winn is especially eager to get the season going at Pitt State after he redshirted as a freshman then received a medical redshirt last year after he played in only one game because of a foot injury. He's been in Kansas since June working at a job and going through workouts with his teammates.

"We've got about 60-plus guys here working out," said Winn, who rushed for 2,285 yards and scored 32 touchdowns as a senior at Pea Ridge in 2017 and led the team to the school's only state championship game appearance. "There's nothing we can do about the season getting delayed, so we just look at it as having more time to put our offense and defense in. We didn't have spring football, so it probably helps."

Days after the MIAA made its decision, the Division II Great American Conference announced it was pushing football season back from Sept. 3 to Oct. 3. Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Harding, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas are members of the GAC.

Last week the GAC issued a statement that its member schools could begin practicing fall sports starting Aug. 31. Some fall sports can begin their seasons the week of Sept. 28.

"This plan creates additional time to craft a safe and meaningful championship season for our student-athletes," GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said in a news release. "It affords our members the ability to open their campuses for in-person learning and allows additional time for student-athletes to acclimate back to full athletic activity."

While some smaller college conferences have delayed or even canceled seasons amid covid-19 pandemic concerns, others have decided to move their fall sports to the spring in the hopes that more time will help players and fans return safely to their sports.

"Even if we have to play some games in the spring, I think that would really be cool," Herndon said. "Adding football to the other sports would be exciting, I think."