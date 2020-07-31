Ex-UAPB punter on NFL covid list

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan has been placed on the NFL's reserve/covid-19 list, which means he's either tested positive for the virus or been in close contact with an infected person.

Gillan, who played for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, is the third Browns player placed on the list, joining running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt.

The Browns signed Gillan as an undrafted free agent before training camp last season and the 23-year-old became a fan favorite with his long air and thick Scottish accent. He wore a kilt to Cleveland's final home game last season.

Gillan set a club single-season record by averaging 41.6 net yards per kick in 2019 as a rookie. He also placed 28 punts inside the 20.