Former presidents eulogize Lewis

Former President Barack Obama delivers the eulogy Thursday at the funeral for John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Obama called the civil-rights leader and longtime congressman “a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance,” and connected Lewis’ legacy to the ongoing fight against people who are “doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting.” (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Alyssa Pointer)

ATLANTA -- Hailed as a "founding father" of a fairer, better United States, John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil-rights icon.

The longtime member of Congress even issued his own call to action -- in an essay written in his final days that he asked be published in The New York Times on the day of his funeral. In it, he challenged the next generation to lay "down the heavy burdens of hate at last."

His essay recalled the teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: "He said we are all complicit when we tolerate injustice," Lewis wrote. "He said it is not enough to say it will get better by and by. He said each of us has a moral obligation to stand up, speak up and speak out."

"In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way," he wrote. "Now it is your turn to let freedom ring."

Former President Bill Clinton referred to the essay during his remarks: "It is so fitting on the day of his service, he leaves us his marching orders: Keep moving."

After nearly a week of observances that took Lewis' body from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation's capital to his final resting place in Atlanta, mourners in masks attended the service Thursday at the city's Ebenezer Baptist Church, once pastored by King.

Former President Barack Obama called Lewis "a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance" during his eulogy that was personal and political. The nation's first Black president connected Lewis' legacy to the ongoing fight against those who are "doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting."

"He as much as anyone in our history brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals," Obama said. "And some day when we do finish that long journey towards freedom, when we do form a more perfect union, whether it's years from now or decades or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America."

Former President George W. Bush said Lewis, who died July 17 at age 80, preached the Gospel and lived its ideals, "insisting that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope."

Former President Jimmy Carter sent written condolences, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled how the sky was filled with ribbons of color in Washington earlier this week while Lewis' body was lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

"There was this double rainbow over the casket," she said. "He was telling us, 'I'm home in heaven, I'm home in heaven.' We always knew he worked on the side of angels, and now he is with them."

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil-rights activists, led by King. He was best known for leading protesters in the "Bloody Sunday" march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he was beaten by Alabama state troopers.

The funeral service ended days of remembrance for Lewis, who spent more than three decades in Congress representing most of his adopted home of Atlanta. In addition to the U.S. Capitol, his body lay in repose in the Georgia and Alabama capitols, and events were held in the Alabama cities of Troy, Lewis' hometown, and Selma.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Nadler and Jay Reeves of The Associated Press.

An Honor Guard lowers the casket bearing the remains of John Lewis at a graveside service Thursday at South-View Cemetery in Atlanta. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Alyssa Pointer)

Former President Bill Clinton speaks about John Lewis at his funeral Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Alyssa Pointer)

