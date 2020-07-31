4 Arkansas public school teachers named state Teacher of the Year semifinalists

Left to right: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, teacher Amber Harbin and Education Secretary Johnny Key stand at an event celebrating the Teacher of the Year semifinalists on Friday at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock.

The governor and education secretary named four teachers as state Teacher of the Year semifinalists Friday.

They are:

• Tia Brickey, Library Media Specialist, Park Avenue Elementary School , Stuttgart School District, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative.

• Amber Harbin, Grades K-8 Science, STEM, and Project Lead the Way, Forest Heights STEM Academy, Little Rock School District , Pulaski County.

• Susan Henderson, Library Media Specialist, Ellen Smith Elementary School , Conway School District , Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative.

• Susanna Post, Grades 9-12, Math and Business Technology, Belle Point Alternative Center , Fort Smith School District , Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative.

The semifinalist teachers were selected from a field of 12 regional finalists.

Each of the four semifinalists received a certificate, medallion and a $1,000 award at a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, where they were honored by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key. The 12 regional semifinalists were also recognized at the event. The Walton Family Foundation, a long-time supporter of the Teacher of the Year program, provided the funding for the awards.

The state's Teacher of the Year selection committee will conduct site visits, which will include classroom observations and interviews, with the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year to be named in the fall.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.