Hot Springs man's body, vehicle found in lake

HOT SPRINGS -- Foul play isn't suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning floating near Kyler Terrace on Lake Hamilton, the Garland County sheriff's office said Thursday.

The body of Jacob Washington Nooner, 27, of Hot Springs has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, Deputy Courtney Kizer said.

Nooner's vehicle was found underwater in the same area, which indicates that he drove into the lake, according to Kizer.

Two fishermen found his body in the lake, Kizer said. "Arkansas State Police used a fingerprint scanner to identify him, and notifications were made."

She said the department received word that Nooner had been seen in a vehicle Sunday, so investigators went back to the cove to look and "noticed bubbles from oil coming up." She said the sheriff's boats were too big for the area, so Arkansas Game and Fish officers were notified and went to the scene with a depth finder.

Hot Springs Fire Department divers also responded, located the vehicle and got a tow hook attached so the vehicle could be pulled out, she said.