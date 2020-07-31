• Matthew Egler, 29, accused of setting a fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix after he was twice rejected as a campaign volunteer, has been charged with arson, police said.

• Steve Kellogg, a police lieutenant in Hammond, Ind., said a 2-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded as she sat in a car with her mother, prompting a manhunt for the shooter that included police dogs and a helicopter.

• Charlie Elphicke, 49, a former British lawmaker, was convicted in a London court of sexually assaulting two women, including one who testified that Elphicke kissed and groped her at his home in 2007 before chasing her around the residence chanting "I'm a naughty Tory."

• Cheryl Glenn, 69, who as a Democratic legislator representing part of Baltimore helped create Maryland's medical-marijuana industry, was sentenced to two years in prison for taking bribes for legislative favors, including votes benefiting a medical-marijuana company.

• Damone Ussin, 43, of Gretna, La., accused of stabbing his girlfriend 29 times in front of her then-1-year-old son in 2018, was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice, and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

• Luis Santos Santiago, 54, of Seffner, Fla., accused of detaining a Black teenage boy, who was on his way to an early morning basketball practice, and claiming without evidence that the youth had been breaking into cars, was charged with false imprisonment, authorities said.

• Heidi Robertson, 35, a former medical clinic worker in Birmingham, Ala., pleaded guilty for her participation in a scheme that authorities said defrauded the state's Medicaid agency of at least $1.5 million by billing for counseling services that weren't provided.

• Shiva Chandan Reddy Thudi, 26, of Irving, Texas, who while a college student in 2015-17 in New Hampshire met and defrauded several investors by claiming to be a film producer and distributor, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

• Shawny Williams, police chief of Vallejo, Calif., whose department is under scrutiny for several fatal police shootings, said he wouldn't tolerate such a "despicable" act if an inquiry proves that his officers bent their badges to mark the on-duty killings.