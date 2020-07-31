Maumelle, NLR add candidates

Two more candidates have filed to run for Maumelle City Council in November's election, raising the total to four, while another candidate has filed for the North Little Rock City Council.

In Maumelle, Steve Mosely has filed for the Ward 1 position, while Rick Anderson will seek the Ward 2 position. Both filed Wednesday, but their petition signatures were not verified until Thursday morning.

Christine Gronwald also filed for the Ward 1 position Wednesday, and Terry Williams filed for the Ward 3 position.

In North Little Rock, Nathan Hamilton filed Thursday for the Ward 1 position.

He is the second City Council candidate to file, joining Charlie Hight, who filed Wednesday for the Ward 4 position.