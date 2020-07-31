Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jesus Garcia, 23, of 5325 N. Oak St. in Bethel Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Garcia was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Adam Johnson, 27, of 1180 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Johnson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Helena Louise Patterson, 28, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Patterson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jerry Bonner, 27, of 2765 N. Club Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and kidnapping. Bonner was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Torrance Bradley, 42, of 901 Nicholson St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary, criminal trespass and domestic battering. Bradley was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Lowell

• Todd Melvin Robinson, 51, of 305 Robinson Ave. No. 107 in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated residential burglary. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.