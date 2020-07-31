Former NBA Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau was hired as the New York Knicks’ new coach Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant. (AP file photo)

BASKETBALL

Knicks hire new coach

Tom Thibodeau is back in New York as the Knicks' new coach. The former NBA Coach of the Year was hired Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant. Thibodeau, 62, is 352-246 in eight seasons coaching Chicago and Minnesota. He was the Coach of the Year in 2011 in his first season with the Bulls, whom he led to 50 wins in three of his five seasons. Thibodeau was an assistant to Jeff Van Gundy when the Knicks reached the 1999 NBA Finals. He reached the finals two other times as an assistant to Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics, winning the 2008 championship.

FOOTBALL

Panthers pick Slye as kicker

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) takes the field during an NFL football training camp with the Buffalo Bills in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Carolina Panthers have decided to keep Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Gano took over as the team's kicker in 2012 and spent seven seasons handling field goals and kickoffs for the Panthers. But the 33-year-old Gano sustained a knee injury last offseason and was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Slye. An undrafted rookie, Slye was essentially brought in as a stopgap while Gano recovered but impressed coaches with his strong leg. He was 25 of 32 on field goals (78.1%) last season, including 8 of 11 from 50 yards or beyond in 16 games.

GOLF

Moore, Schenk share lead

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Ryan Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a share of the lead with Adam Schenk on Thursday in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif. Moore and Schenk had 14-point rounds under the modified Stableford scoring system. They each had seven birdies in bogey-free rounds in high altitude on the Old Greenwood Course, the first-time venue after 21 years across the border in Nevada at Montreux Golf and Country Club. Players receive 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, zero for par, minus-1 for bogey and minus-3 for double bogey or worse. Robert Streb, Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers were tied for third with 11 points. J.J. Spaun was another point back with Cameron Percy, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Tway and Emiliano Grillo.

Course record set at Hero

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez led a Spanish charge in the European Tour's latest stop in England, shooting a course-record 10-under 62 in the opening round of the Hero Open on Thursday. Garcia Rodriguez set the pace at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club course in Birmingham with a round that included two eagles and eight birdies. The 31-year-old raced to the turn in 29 with five birdies and an eagle and although he bogeyed the 10th, he responded with birdies on the 13th and 14th and finished eagle-birdie after a dropped shot on the 16th. Fellow Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez finished with a share of second place two shots back.

BASEBALL

Trout on paternity list

Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which was due Monday. Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy. The power-hitting outfielder batted .292 with a home run and four RBI in Los Angeles' first six games.

Rangers' closer out

The Texas Rangers will be without closer Jose Leclerc for most of the pandemic-shortened season with a shoulder injury similar to the one that sidelined starter Corey Kluber earlier this week. Leclerc's muscle tear in his right shoulder is not as severe as Kluber's, but he will have the same injection and be out the same four weeks before any plan for throwing is considered, General Manager Jon Daniels said Thursday.

Braves pitcher clears waivers

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves' alternate training site. No team chose to take on the $2.3 million remaining in Foltynewicz's 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night. The 28-year-old Foltynewicz allowed 6 runs, 3 home runs and 4 walks in 31/3 innings in the loss.

MLB OKs 7-inning games

Big league doubleheaders will now become a pair of seven-inning games, baseball's latest radical rule change during a season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball and the players' union reached agreement Thursday on the new doubleheaders, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. MLB had already added designated hitters to National League games this year and added an automatic runner at second base to start all half-innings in extras. The free runner will take his spot in doubleheader games that are tied after the seventh. There are no doubleheaders currently scheduled in the majors, although the Chicago Cubs and the Reds will try to figure out a way to make up Thursday's rainout in Cincinnati.