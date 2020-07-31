Oregon authorities to oversee protesters as deal takes hold

Demonstrators raise their cellphone lights as they chant slogans during a Black Lives Matter protest Wednesday outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon police prepared Thursday to take over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that's been a target of violent protests, in a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the federal presence.

Portland police cleared out a park across from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland in preparation for their first night policing the racial-injustice protests. It's not clear if the move will ease tensions in the liberal city, where people are decrying brutality by law enforcement agencies.

Under the deal announced by Gov. Kate Brown, federal agents sent by President Donald Trump were to begin a phased withdrawal Thursday, with the Oregon State Police taking over outside the building. Federal officials said agents wouldn't leave the city completely but be on standby in case they're needed.

Trump insisted in a tweet that U.S. officers would stay in Portland until the violence was under control.

"If she can't do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety!" Trump wrote about Brown, saying that she wasn't doing enough to control the "anarchists & agitators."

In preparation for the hand-over, state troopers, the sheriff and Portland police met and agreed not to use tear gas except in cases where there's a danger of serious injury or death, Mayor Ted Wheeler said. Federal agents sent to the city in early July have used it nightly as protesters lob rocks, fireworks and other objects.

Wheeler, who himself was gassed when he joined protesters outside the courthouse last week, added that tear gas "as a tactic really isn't all that effective" because protesters have donned gas masks and often return to the action after recovering for a few minutes. The Democrat also apologized to peaceful demonstrators exposed to tear gas used by Portland police before federal officials arrived.

"It should never have happened. I take personal responsibility for it, and I'm sorry," said Wheeler, who's also the police commissioner and earned the nickname "Tear Gas Teddy" during the earlier protests.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he believes the new collaboration between local law enforcement agencies will be seen "as a victory in many ways."

"A lot of people came out to express their displeasure of folks from the federal government here and engaging in crowd control with members of our community," Lovell said. "So I'm hoping that on many levels that people are happy in this development."

Portland has seen nightly demonstrations since George Floyd died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes.

