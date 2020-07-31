100 years ago

July 31, 1920

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff School Board will purchase four portable buildings, to be placed at the Lakeside, Sam Taylor, Sixth avenue and Merrill schools, to take care of the overflow of pupils expected to attend this year. The total cost of the buildings will be about $6,000 and plans for building the new schools at Twenty-third avenue and Linden street and the enlargement of the Sam Taylor School will be deferred until there is an improvement in the bond market.

50 years ago

July 31, 1970

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville residents and industries have been asked to cut down on the use of water because of a possible water shortage. City Manager Wesley Howe says the water supply the city now has can last for only about 35 days. The city gets water from two lakes.

25 years ago

July 31, 1995

• Arkansas educators are on a crusade for the state. The Arkansas Crusades, a program to improve early childhood education and mathematics and science learning for grades five through college, aim to improve not only the state's education ranking but also its economy -- from the bottom up. The fact that Arkansas students at all levels have for years ranked low in math and science proficiency concerns educators, politicians and business leaders because it means the state's future leaders are ill-prepared to compete in an increasingly technological marketplace. "Our top goal is improving economic development in the whole state," said Suzanne Mitchell, director of Arkansas Crusades. To reach that goal, the program seeks to retrain every math, science and early childhood teacher in Arkansas. Crusades organizers know it will take some time.

10 years ago

July 31, 2010

• A special election set for next week in Stone County to choose a Democratic candidate for sheriff will go on as planned after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Friday refused to halt the process at the request of the Republican nominee for the position. But Judge Jay Moody also rejected a motion by state attorneys to throw out Russ Aiken's lawsuit that claims Gov. Mike Beebe overstepped his authority by ordering the special election. The judge said he'd likely decide the case within 10 days. Moody's ruling concluded a 90-minute standing-room-only hearing that brought Aiken, who is the Republican candidate; his supporters; Stone County election commissioners; and the two men seeking the Democratic nod, incumbent Sheriff Todd Hudspeth and challenger Lance Bonds, to Little Rock, the venue for lawsuits against state government.