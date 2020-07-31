PHOTOS: Little Rock Southwest High School grand opening

The new gym features a large scoreboard, two concession stands, and private boxes for rent, stands on display during a virtual grand opening for the new Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. ( Stephen Swofford)
A virtual grand opening for the new Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The ceremony, held primarily through live streaming, celebrated the opening of the first high school to be built in the district in more than 50 years, according to a press release.Gallery: Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School opening
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.