PHOTOS: Little Rock Southwest High School grand opening

The new gym features a large scoreboard, two concession stands, and private boxes for rent

A virtual grand opening for the new Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The ceremony, held primarily through live streaming, celebrated the opening of the first high school to be built in the district in more than 50 years, according to a press release.