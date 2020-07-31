Police arrest two in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident from 2017.

The accident happened July 21, 2017, according to information posted on the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page. Officers were called to the intersection of Salem Road and Persimmon Drive on a report of a hit-and-run accident.

Tara Elizabeth Pritchett, 23, of Fayetteville, was riding a scooter and collided with another vehicle. Pritchett was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where she died several days later, according to police.

Police said they received a tip from another state June 15 this year providing information only someone involved in the wreck would know. That led to the identification of two suspects and the location of the vehicle believed to be involved.

The vehicle was found in a lake by Washington County and Nob Hill Fire Department dive teams. Police declined to say where the vehicle was recovered.

Police said the two suspects were juveniles when the accident occurred and their names were not released. They were arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an injury accident and theft of property, according to the police.