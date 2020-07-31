Shootout precedes I-630 vehicle crash

An Arkansas state trooper talks with a Little Rock firefighter Thursday at the scene of a car crash and fire near West Eighth and South Valentine streets in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 630 involving people in two vehicles, according to a news release.

The vehicles were traveling east on the Little Rock interstate when the occupants began shooting at one another near the Pine Street and Cedar Street interchange about 1 p.m., the release said.

One of the vehicles crashed and caught fire. Its occupants fled into a residential neighborhood, according to the release.

The other vehicle sped from the scene, the release said.

Little Rock police officers were assisting state police special agents in the investigation.