Silver Dollar City wins USAToday poll

In addition to being named No. 1 Amusement Park, Silver Dollar City was also cited by 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards for Outlaw Run, the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster. (Courtesy Photo)

Silver Dollar City has had a record-setting summer in spite of covid-19 concerns. It's not only celebrating 60 years in business, but the 1880s-themed Branson, Mo., theme park already opened a unique $23 million water ride, Mystic River Falls, complemented by a new barbecue restaurant in a new area called Rivertown.

Today, Herschend Family Entertainment got more good news. Silver Dollar City was named the No. 1 Amusement Park in America by 10Best/USAToday Readers' Choice Awards. Outlaw Run, the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster, was also ranked in the Top 10 Best Roller Coaster poll (No. 10) and Buckshot Annie's, home of the city's favorite skillet meals, earned No. 5 Best Restaurant.

"These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City," Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions, said in a news release. "Our guests come from all over America's heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll."

Silver Dollar City is currently in the middle of Moonlight Madness, with park hours extended until 10 p.m. and fireworks nightly through Aug. 9.