Stage Coach Road to close

A "road closed" sign is shown in this file photo.
BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will close Stage Coach Road at the bridge from Monday to Aug. 28, according to a news release.
The bridge is 1.9 miles south of Arkansas 72 near Gravette on Stage Coach Road. Crews will repair and reinforce the approaches to the bridge during the closing, according to the release.
