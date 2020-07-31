State sports brief

BASKETBALL

Pair of Hogs out with injuries

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas basketball players JD Notae and Abayomi Iyiola aren't practicing because of injuries, Coach Eric Musselman announced on Thursday.

Notae, a 6-1 junior guard, injured his left wrist and will be able to return to practice in two to three weeks according to a UA news release.

Iyiola, a 6-9 junior forward, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out five to six months.

Both Notae and Iyiola redshirted last season after transferring to Arkansas.

Notae averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in two seasons at Jacksonville (Fla.) University. Iyiola averaged 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds in two seasons at Stetson.

Both players' injuries occurred prior to the start of team activities according to the news release.