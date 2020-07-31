UCA’s game with Missouri off

In light of the SEC’s news Thursday to play a conference-only schedule in 2020-21, the University of Central Arkansas’ game at Missouri on Sept. 5 won’t be played. “I have read the news from the SEC,” UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said on Twitter. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes that they will not be playing at Mizzou. We intend to work on a replacement for that game and to play a full schedule. As everything is fluid, we will continue to update Bear Nation.”

According to the game contract, which was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Missouri was to pay UCA $425,000 for the contest and was originally subject to pay $900,000 if the game was canceled. However, the contract also states that in the event of an epidemic or other natural disaster, “both parties shall be relieved of any and all obligations of this agreement.”

Also, UCA and Missouri signed a new agreement on June 18, 2020, that neither institut