2nd pandemic wave feared from protests

As nationwide protests sparked by the death of a black man in police custody stretched into their sixth day, current and former government officials warned Sunday that the mass demonstrations could lead to new waves of coronavirus infections.

"There's going to be a lot of issues coming out of what's happened in the last week, but one of them is going to be that chains of transmission will have become lit from these gatherings," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview on CBS News' Face the Nation.

He noted that Minnesota, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, has seen an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in recent days.

"We still have pockets of spread in communities that aren't under good control," said Gottlieb, who is advising governors and the Trump administration on their coronavirus response.

He also called attention to the virus's outsize impact on black and Hispanic people, who are contracting and dying from it at disproportionate rates. Low incomes, overcrowded housing, limited access to health care and high rates of underlying conditions were all factors that put those communities at greater risk, he said.

"I think it's a symptom of broader racial inequities in our country that we need to work to resolve," Gottlieb said.

In an interview with CNN, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he was worried the demonstrations could lead to spikes in cases.

"There's no question that when you put hundreds or thousands of people together in close proximity when we've got this virus all over the streets it's not healthy," Hogan said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, said on CNN on Sunday that she also was "extremely concerned" about the spread of the coronavirus during the protests.

"If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a covid test this week," Bottoms said.

"It's a pandemic, and people of color are getting hit harder," she said. "We're going to see the other side of this in a couple of weeks."

As Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey phrased it, "We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one other."

And it's not just in the U.S. -- London hosted a large anti-racism protest Sunday that certainly violated government social distancing rules. Thousands of people marched chanting "No justice! No peace!" while carrying signs reading "Justice for George Floyd" and "Racism is a global issue." Many demonstrators were not wearing masks and most in the crowd at Trafalgar Square were packed closely together.

In Berlin, hundreds of protesters picketed outside the U.S. Embassy on Saturday night under the motto: "Justice for George Floyd." Others marched near the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

SILENT CARRIERS

Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus could unwittingly infect others at protests where people are packed cheek to jowl, many without masks, many chanting, singing or shouting. The virus is dispersed by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, sing or talk.

"Whether they're fired up or not, that doesn't prevent them from getting the virus," said Bradley Pollock, chairman of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis.

Even the many protesters wearing masks are not guaranteed protection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cloth masks keep infected people from spreading the virus but are not designed to protect wearers from getting it.

The U.S. has seen almost 1.8 million infections and more than 104,000 deaths in the pandemic. Worldwide, more than 6.1 million infections have been reported, with more than 371,000 people dying, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.

WHAT, ME WORRY?

Pockets of Americans across the country appeared to shrug off instructions to wear masks and practice social distancing over the weekend, gathering in large groups not only to protest, but also to dine or enjoy the warm weather. More beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopened worldwide.

Many Americans returned to in-person church services for the first time in weeks and tens of thousands of mosques reopened across the Middle East, but countries from India to Colombia still saw rising numbers of new infections.

The situation worsened Sunday in India, where new daily cases topped 8,000 for the first time and 193 more deaths were reported. Despite that, India still is easing restrictions on shops and public transport in more states beginning today, although subways and schools will remain closed.

In Saudi Arabia, mosques reopened Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but Islam's holiest site in Mecca remained closed. In Jerusalem, throngs of worshippers waited outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque before it reopened. Many wore surgical masks and waited for temperature checks as they entered.

In Bogota, the capital of Colombia, authorities were locking down an area of nearly 1.5 million people as cases continued to rise. Mayor Claudia Lopez said no one in the working-class Kennedy area -- inaugurated by former President John F. Kennedy in 1961 -- will be allowed out, except to seek food or medical care or in case of an emergency. Factories must also close. The area has reported about 2,500 infections and hospitals are reaching their limits.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday that he would ask Parliament for a final two-week extension of the nation's state of emergency that is set to expire next Sunday. That allows the government to keep ordering lockdown measures to control its coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 27,000 lives, many of them in overwhelmed nursing homes.

"We have almost reached safe harbor," Sanchez said.

Elite sporting events will be allowed to resume in England starting today without spectators, paving the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world's richest soccer competition.

But England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, warned that the situation remained precarious even before Sunday's protest in London. Britain has seen nearly 38,500 virus deaths, the second-highest in the world after the United States, and the Conservative government has been criticized for being to slow to react to the crisis.

"I believe this is also a very dangerous moment," he said. "We have to get this right."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Derek Hawkins and Laura Stevens of The Washington Post; and by Brian Melley, Danica Kirka, Pablo Gorondi and staff members of The Associated Press.

