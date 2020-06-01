I-555 construction worker among 4 killed in separate Arkansas crashes, troopers say

Four people died over the weekend as a result of separate crashes in Arkansas, including a construction worker struck by a vehicle on Interstate 555, state police said.

Preston Brayfield, 22, of Kansas City was doing construction work on I-555 in Poinsett County on Saturday when a Chevrolet Impala traveling north crossed over the divider barrels and hit him just before 7:45 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Brayfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near Tyronza, troopers said.

Agency spokesman Bill Sadler said he couldn’t immediately confirm the state where Brayfield lived.

The Impala’s driver, a 27-year-old Mammoth Springs man, was also injured, authorities said.

Later that night, two cars collided in Lonoke County, killing one of the drivers, according to troopers.

Wesley James, 19, of Carlisle was heading north in a Mazda Miata on Arkansas 13, just south of Merlin Morris Road, when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound GMC Sierra head-on around 10 p.m., a separate preliminary report states.

Authorities said James was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Two men involved in separate additional crashes died after their vehicles left the road and struck trees, according to troopers.

Jerin Ferguson, 40, of Mena was heading west on Polk County 60 at 1:30 a.m. Saturday when his Jeep Wrangler veered off the road and overturned, a report states. Authorities said the vehicle traveled into a ditch and struck a tree, and Ferguson was pronounced dead several hours later.

Charles Bullock, 55, of Clinton was in Van Buren County going west on Arkansas 16 on May 24 when his truck drifted to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and left the road, authorities said. The truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, struck an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. and skidded before hitting a tree, a preliminary report states.

Troopers said Bullock was found dead in his home on Friday.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the four wrecks.

At least 213 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.