Arkansas Public Service Commission rules to maintain current rate structures for solar-power users

Solar advocates won at least a temporary victory today when the Arkansas Public Service Commission ruled to maintain current rate structures for solar-power users through the end of 2022.

The commission issued an order that keeps the current rate structure, which grants a 1:1 full rate credit for solar users, in place for residential and non-residential solar customers without a demand component in their rate structure.

Beginning in 2023, utility providers can seek alternative rate structures for net metering. That request must be “in the public interest and will not result in an unreasonable allocation of, or increase in, costs to other utility customers,” the ruling said.